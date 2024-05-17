Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

