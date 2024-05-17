Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for NanoXplore Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of C$29.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.35 million.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.75.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

Shares of GRA opened at C$2.43 on Friday. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of C$1.87 and a 12-month high of C$3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$414.34 million, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre-Yves Terrisse purchased 10,000 shares of NanoXplore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.68 per share, with a total value of C$26,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 34,780 shares of company stock worth $88,969. 29.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

