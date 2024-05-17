Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 111 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,820. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.65. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.76.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

