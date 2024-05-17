Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,441 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Crown Castle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8,611.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 695,163 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $5,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

NYSE:CCI traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

