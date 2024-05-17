Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 37.2% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 13.8% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 486,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,365,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.58.

PEP stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.41. 2,373,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,484. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $250.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

