Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,914 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CAT traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.91. 1,110,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.60 and a 1 year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

