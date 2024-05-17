Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 2,214 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,623. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.27. The company has a market capitalization of $195.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.