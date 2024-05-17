Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 77.4% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,916 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.69. 185,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,980. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.