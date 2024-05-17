Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.52. 330,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

