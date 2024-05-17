Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,484 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 4.6% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $53,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 116,230 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.38 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,227. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

