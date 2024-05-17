Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 51.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $860,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,363,931.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $860,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,363,931.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $47,867,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $125.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,278,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,620,355. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

