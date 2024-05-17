Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 35.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $3.06 on Friday, hitting $922.60. The stock had a trading volume of 516,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,979. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $940.72 and a 200 day moving average of $834.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

