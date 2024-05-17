Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $676,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.8 %

PSX stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,023. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.