Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at $42,220,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,619,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 378.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after buying an additional 605,591 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4,810.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after buying an additional 556,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Kroger by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,364,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,814,000 after acquiring an additional 548,240 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE KR traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,958,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,003. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KR. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,582.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

