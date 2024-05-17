Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.83. 3,691,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,947,610. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

