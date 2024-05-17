Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $770,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AM Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock remained flat at $219.22 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 379,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,177. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

