Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $3.36 on Friday, reaching $328.08. 442,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,909. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $335.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.54.

View Our Latest Report on TT

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.31, for a total value of $1,084,910.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,763 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.31, for a total value of $1,084,910.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,979 shares of company stock worth $6,603,372. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.