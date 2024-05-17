Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 85,422 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 815.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,422 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,777,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,945,000 after purchasing an additional 227,048 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,238,000 after buying an additional 209,660 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,203,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,620,000 after acquiring an additional 106,347 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,658,000 after purchasing an additional 153,856 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 449,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IGF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 166,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,577. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.