Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 9,715 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,287. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

