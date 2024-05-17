Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.81. 870,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,193. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

