Quadrant Capital Group LLC Takes $4.92 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 106,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,383,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 593,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

