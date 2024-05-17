Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,986 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after buying an additional 2,861,358 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 43.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $279,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,973 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,756 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Comcast by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,689,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $207,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,597,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,740,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

