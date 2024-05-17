QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Up 0.6%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $195.44 and last traded at $194.42. 1,456,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,535,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.27.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.74 and its 200-day moving average is $151.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,260 shares of company stock worth $11,478,430. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

