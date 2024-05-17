Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Downgraded by Raymond James

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 14.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The company has a market cap of $144.74 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $6.19.
Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Quipt Home Medical Company Profile
Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.
