Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Downgraded by Raymond James

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The company has a market cap of $144.74 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 597,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 164,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

