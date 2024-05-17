Raymond James Comments on Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. National Bankshares upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$310.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$304.15.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$235.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$228.56 and a one year high of C$324.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$277.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$278.05.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

