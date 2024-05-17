Raymond James Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $235.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.64.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,690. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.24. The firm has a market cap of $176.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $120.18 and a fifty-two week high of $219.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,514,814,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3,940.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $352,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,912 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 126.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,254,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 123.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,976,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,117,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,012,171,000 after purchasing an additional 973,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.