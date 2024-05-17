Raymond James Increases Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$20.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
