Raymond James Increases Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$20.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

GOOS traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$18.07. 390,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.83, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$829.96 million, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$13.61 and a one year high of C$30.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.02.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

