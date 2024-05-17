Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Raymond James worth $20,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Raymond James by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after acquiring an additional 263,687 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,147,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,482,000 after purchasing an additional 120,427 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $125.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $85.82 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

