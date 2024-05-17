Raymond James Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $70.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.84. 14,653,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,724,066. Walmart has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

