RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RICK. TheStreet downgraded RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

Shares of RICK stock opened at $48.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $450.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $79.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Insider Transactions at RCI Hospitality

In related news, Director Johnson Martin Elaine acquired 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at $476,992.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Scott Langan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 703,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,341,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnson Martin Elaine acquired 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,992.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,030 shares of company stock valued at $105,517. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 69.9% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 373,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 153,561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 184.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 43,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 24.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.