Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IAC (IAC)

5/14/2024 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – IAC was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/10/2024 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,663. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of IAC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of IAC by 23.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in IAC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

