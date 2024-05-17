Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.58.

RRR stock opened at $51.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.08.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 98.44% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $40,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,847,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,245,497.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Red Rock Resorts news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $40,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,847,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,245,497.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 46.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,249,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,839 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,856,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,135,000 after purchasing an additional 962,841 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $40,331,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,897,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,582,000 after buying an additional 413,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

