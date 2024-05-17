Redburn Atlantic Upgrades MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) to Buy

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has $485.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MSCI. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $570.53.

MSCI stock opened at $497.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $519.75 and its 200 day moving average is $535.83.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $496,541,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in MSCI by 803.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 587,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,906,000 after buying an additional 522,926 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,008,000 after buying an additional 284,513 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 253,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,469,000 after acquiring an additional 246,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 32.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,502,000 after acquiring an additional 235,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

