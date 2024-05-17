Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Trading 15.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) traded up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $65.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Reddit traded as high as 65.56 and last traded at 65.21. 7,836,377 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 6,225,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at 56.38.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 55.87.

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 16,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,306 shares in the company, valued at 22,942,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 97,965.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,413 shares in the company, valued at 3,114,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 16,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,306 shares in the company, valued at 22,942,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDDT. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $2,057,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $986,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $1,111,000.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 48.13.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 213.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

