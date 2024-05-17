Reid Hoffman Sells 338,000 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Reid Hoffman sold 338,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $1,078,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 442,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,094.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Reid Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $144,096.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,000,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Reid Hoffman sold 592,249 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $1,640,529.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.81.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 11.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 655,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 67,921 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 393,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 122,630 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 74.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 287,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 122,635 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

