Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ (RPHM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:RPHM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 77,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,098. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.45.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.15). Analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 863,684 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
About Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reneo Pharmaceuticals
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.