Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ (RPHM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RPHM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 77,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,098. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.15). Analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 414,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $637,992.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,672,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,178.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 863,684 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

