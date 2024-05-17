Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Reservoir Media, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reservoir Media in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst G. Boss anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Reservoir Media Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $8.41 on Friday. Reservoir Media has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $9.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 2.1% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 716,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Reservoir Media by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 33,819 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Reservoir Media by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the 1st quarter worth about $7,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.
Reservoir Media Company Profile
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
