Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dianthus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share.

DNTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

