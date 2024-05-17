Research Analysts Set Expectations for International Business Machines Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Business Machines in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.93 EPS.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $168.94 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $123.47 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.45 and a 200-day moving average of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.