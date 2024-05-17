Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Announces Earnings Results

Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter.
Reserve Petroleum Price Performance
RSRV remained flat at $185.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.93 and its 200 day moving average is $174.46. Reserve Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00.
Reserve Petroleum Company Profile
