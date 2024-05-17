Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Announces Earnings Results

Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter.

Reserve Petroleum Price Performance

RSRV remained flat at $185.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.93 and its 200 day moving average is $174.46. Reserve Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00.

Reserve Petroleum Company Profile

Featured Stories

The Reserve Petroleum Company operates as an independent oil and gas company. The company engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, development, and minerals management with areas of concentration in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. It owns producing properties and non-producing mineral interests in the north and south-central United States.

