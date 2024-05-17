Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 18.84%.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:RVP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,197. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.11. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retractable Technologies stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.42% of Retractable Technologies worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

