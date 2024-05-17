Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.46) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RVMD. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $38.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.46. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $40.21.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $46,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,050.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $46,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,050.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,123 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $67,044.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,306.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,049 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 77.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,912,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,639 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 46.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,166,000 after purchasing an additional 177,957 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.