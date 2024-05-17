Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVLV

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.15.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after acquiring an additional 390,670 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 534,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 148,050 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Revolve Group by 55.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 91,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 32,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 75,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.