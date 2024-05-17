ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) vs. Advanced BioMedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) Financial Review

Advanced BioMedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT – Get Free Report) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of Advanced BioMedical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced BioMedical Technologies and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced BioMedical Technologies N/A N/A N/A ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced BioMedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Advanced BioMedical Technologies and ReWalk Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ReWalk Robotics has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.92%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Advanced BioMedical Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanced BioMedical Technologies and ReWalk Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced BioMedical Technologies $270,000.00 0.16 -$510,000.00 N/A N/A ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 3.11 -$22.13 million ($2.87) -1.76

Advanced BioMedical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReWalk Robotics.

Risk & Volatility

Advanced BioMedical Technologies has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Advanced BioMedical Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced BioMedical Technologies

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

