Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,858 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.8% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,636. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

