RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 7th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$17.17.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.83). The business had revenue of C$296.91 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REI

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.