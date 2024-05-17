Robert E. Sanchez Sells 18,303 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:RGet Free Report) CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryder System Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $124.98 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.60 and a 1 year high of $128.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:RGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

