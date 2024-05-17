Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells $164,241.88 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roblox Stock Down 0.8 %

Roblox stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 669,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 5,922.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 668,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 657,837 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 22.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Roblox by 5.4% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,146,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,140,000 after buying an additional 162,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

