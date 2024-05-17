Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $57.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.76.

Shares of RBLX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.61. 2,349,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,258,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $510,638.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $510,638.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $1,220,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,122.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,650 shares of company stock valued at $12,155,579. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,635,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,375,000 after buying an additional 32,074 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

