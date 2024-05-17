Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $38.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.76.

Roblox Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE RBLX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.50. 1,690,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,248,828. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42. Roblox has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $445,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,650 shares of company stock worth $12,155,579 in the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,995 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after buying an additional 5,162,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

